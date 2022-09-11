PDT Partners LLC Makes New $5.43 Million Investment in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 699,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,000. TechnipFMC makes up about 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.15% of TechnipFMC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTI. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,651 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,010,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779,683 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,550,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,487,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

NYSE:FTI traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,602,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,923. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.87.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

