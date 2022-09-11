PDT Partners LLC Purchases 17,500 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 172.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,669 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $448,422,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,497,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,590 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,601,000 after purchasing an additional 941,891 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 43.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,720,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,026,000 after purchasing an additional 518,657 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,224,549,000 after acquiring an additional 394,861 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.92.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $5,948,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,197,268 shares in the company, valued at $178,033,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $37,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,295.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $5,948,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,197,268 shares in the company, valued at $178,033,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 362,728 shares of company stock worth $62,046,124 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.68. 1,292,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.17. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.58.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

