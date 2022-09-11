Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $631.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 6.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $126,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter worth about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 45.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

(Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.