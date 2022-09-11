Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Rating Increased to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $244.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $272.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.30.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of PEN opened at $205.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -395.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.57. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $293.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $297,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,714,019.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,522 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,899,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,252,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.