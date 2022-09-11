Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Cut by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.7% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

NYSE:PFE opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

