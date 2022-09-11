Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Raised by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.1% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $3,351,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,919,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.46. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

