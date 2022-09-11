Pillar (PLR) Trading 10% Higher Over Last Week

Pillar (PLR) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pillar has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. Pillar has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $676.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,616.81 or 1.00246915 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036767 BTC.

Pillar Profile

PLR is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io.

Pillar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

