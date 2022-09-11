Pinz Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned 0.41% of Mersana Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 576,600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 257.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 723,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 521,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 146,967 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,512,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MRSN traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,270. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,057.88% and a negative return on equity of 140.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRSN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

