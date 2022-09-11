Pinz Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 46,800 iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up 3.2% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pinz Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of iShares US Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,086,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,045,354. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $116.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.47.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

