Pinz Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 79,234 Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 79,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Arko at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arko during the first quarter valued at $186,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko Stock Up 2.3 %

ARKO traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. 295,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,554. Arko Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arko Announces Dividend

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 0.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Arko’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arko from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Arko Profile

(Get Rating)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.