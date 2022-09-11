Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $2.06 Million in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 81,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000. Myriad Genetics comprises about 1.3% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pinz Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Myriad Genetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MYGN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after purchasing an additional 770,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,727,000 after purchasing an additional 115,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,906,000 after buying an additional 113,042 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,388,000 after buying an additional 90,449 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 176,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 83,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,481. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $35.31.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $179.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

