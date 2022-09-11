Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $2.47 Million in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,218 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000. Popular makes up about 1.5% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Popular by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Popular by 6.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Popular by 1.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Popular by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Popular by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

BPOP stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.08. The company had a trading volume of 581,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,868. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average of $80.02. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.25. Popular had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 31.09%. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

In other Popular news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $405,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,183,187.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $405,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,183,187.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at $745,965.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,856. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BPOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Popular to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

