Pinz Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 46,765 Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000. Tenable comprises approximately 1.7% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.68. The company had a trading volume of 979,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.24 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.89 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.23.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.47 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 9,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $449,667.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,239,701.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 9,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $449,667.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,701.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $63,725.07. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,495 shares of company stock worth $3,322,911. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TENB. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Tenable from $75.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.64.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

