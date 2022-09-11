Pinz Capital Management LP Takes Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XME traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.58. 3,933,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,028,635. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $66.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.59.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.