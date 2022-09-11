PIVX (PIVX) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001036 BTC on exchanges. PIVX has a market capitalization of $15.72 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 70,078,901 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org.

Buying and Selling PIVX

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.