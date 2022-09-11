Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.09–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.00 million-$19.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.53 million.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Pixelworks to $4.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

PXLW stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 281,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.25. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pixelworks ( NASDAQ:PXLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 31.47% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $26,123.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,388,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXLW. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Pixelworks by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pixelworks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pixelworks by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pixelworks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 19,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor integrated circuits that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder integrated circuits, which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

