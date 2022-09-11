Plasma Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,990.00 (PPAY)

Plasma Finance (PPAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Plasma Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded up 38.3% against the dollar. Plasma Finance has a market capitalization of $747,971.19 and $4,990.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,547.22 or 1.00177753 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036671 BTC.

Plasma Finance Profile

Plasma Finance (PPAY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance. Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PPAY is designed as the all-in-one defi service token combining access, rewards, staking and governance functions.”

According to CryptoCompare, "PPAY is designed as the all-in-one defi service token combining access, rewards, staking and governance functions."

