Polychain Monsters (PMON) 24 Hour Volume Tops $431,465.00

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00006242 BTC on popular exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a total market capitalization of $4.59 million and $431,465.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,558.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015620 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00056870 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00067269 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005507 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00075363 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

