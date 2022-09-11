Popcorn (POP) Price Hits $0.60 on Exchanges

Popcorn (POP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Popcorn has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $18,684.00 worth of Popcorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Popcorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00003018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Popcorn has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Popcorn alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.99 or 0.00775791 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014728 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019816 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Popcorn Coin Profile

Popcorn’s total supply is 99,999,700 coins and its circulating supply is 8,443,730 coins. The official message board for Popcorn is medium.com/@popcorntoken. The official website for Popcorn is popcorntoken.dev. Popcorn’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm.

Buying and Selling Popcorn

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Popcorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Popcorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Popcorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Popcorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.