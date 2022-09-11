Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Has $12.13 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,536 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 11.0% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after purchasing an additional 303,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $169.15 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $383.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.78.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,576,396. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

