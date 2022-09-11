Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up about 0.6% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 187,677,799 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,060,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283,216 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,285,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,066.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,518,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045,798 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 239.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920,722 shares during the period. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,131,000. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of PBR opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.2949 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 44.8%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 75.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

