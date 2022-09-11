Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for approximately 3.3% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $114.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.38 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.40%.

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

