PotCoin (POT) Achieves Market Cap of $878,084.89

PotCoin (POT) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $878,084.89 and approximately $4,778.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001527 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000875 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

