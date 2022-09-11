Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $614.00

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00004275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a total market cap of $184,844.66 and approximately $614.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile

Power Index Pool Token (CRYPTO:PIPT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 30th, 2020. Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is powerindex.io/#/mainnet.

Buying and Selling Power Index Pool Token

According to CryptoCompare, “PIPT is a PowerIndex Pool Token – a share of PowerIndex pool. PowerIndex stores a basket of 8 assets on a special smart-contract in Ethereum. This token can be issued only by supplying liquidity to it. When someone supplies liquidity to the contract, PIPT token is minted.”

