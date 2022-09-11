PPL (NYSE:PPL) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PPL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.75.

PPL stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PPL has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,275 shares of company stock worth $2,267,778. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of PPL by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,055,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,616,000 after acquiring an additional 267,602 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in PPL by 31.1% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

