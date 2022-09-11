Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Receives $87.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1,224.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $68.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day moving average of $70.58. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $60.25 and a 1 year high of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $59.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.84 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 45.27% and a return on equity of 18.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.99%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

