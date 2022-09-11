Public Index Network Trading 27.4% Higher This Week (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $229,820.86 and approximately $4.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Public Index Network has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.00779211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015132 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019913 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars.

