PUTinCoin (PUT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5,997.00

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded down 43.1% against the dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. PUTinCoin has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $5,997.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001519 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000869 BTC.

PUTinCoin Profile

PUTinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org. The official message board for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org/forum. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

