Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Decreased by Analyst

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report released on Tuesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the retailer will post earnings of ($1.78) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.77). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond’s current full-year earnings is ($6.79) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.76) EPS.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $714.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.55. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bed Bath & Beyond

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,756.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,756.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Kirwan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,929.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth $69,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.