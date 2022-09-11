Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Increased by Analyst

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Golar LNG in a report released on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Golar LNG’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GLNG. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golar LNG by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Golar LNG by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 26,353 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 53,598 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

