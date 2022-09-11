Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QNRX. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of QNRX stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $372.50.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome. The company also offers three other pipeline products in development, which are also targeting rare skin diseases, including epidermolysis bullosa, Netherton Syndrome, and Scleroderma.
