Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QNRX. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of QNRX stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $372.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:QNRX Get Rating ) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.09% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome. The company also offers three other pipeline products in development, which are also targeting rare skin diseases, including epidermolysis bullosa, Netherton Syndrome, and Scleroderma.

