Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0013 (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $399.53 million and $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 33.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002044 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000184 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000479 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000433 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 268,146,724,396 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT.

Radio Caca Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

