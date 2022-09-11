Raiden Network Token (RDN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $45,566.00

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $45,566.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00094190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00071984 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00032874 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007941 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000272 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00008890 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network.

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations.The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

