Ravencoin Classic Trading Up 116.5% Over Last Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $529,240.75 and $42,021.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 116.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,658.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,750.58 or 0.08082465 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00178112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00023333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00287900 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.18 or 0.00730303 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.92 or 0.00599847 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

