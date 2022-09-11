Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance

Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

