RBF Capital LLC Acquires 22,697 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.46% of OneSpaWorld worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSW. State Street Corp grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after buying an additional 52,616 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 201,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 146,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,944,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,437,000 after buying an additional 225,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSW opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $12.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.57 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.