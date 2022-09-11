RBF Capital LLC Buys 86,000 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

RBF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.21% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 540.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000,000 after acquiring an additional 595,000 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,945 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1,151.7% during the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,301,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:BKD opened at $5.05 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKD shares. StockNews.com lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

