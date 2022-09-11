RBF Capital LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

RBF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Denbury by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Denbury by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,259,000 after purchasing an additional 440,841 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Denbury by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,400,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,248,000 after purchasing an additional 423,864 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Denbury by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 906,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,403,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Denbury by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares during the period.

DEN opened at $88.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.20. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $93.95.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Denbury had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $482.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEN shares. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denbury currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.09.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

