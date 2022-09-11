RBF Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,275,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 84,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 38,182 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $24.23 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88.

