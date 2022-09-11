RBF Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 352.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 44.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 73.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSBC. StockNews.com cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $615.57.

HSBC stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $125.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

