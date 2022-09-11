RBF Capital LLC Sells 13,749 Shares of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT)

RBF Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,792 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 13,749 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned about 1.38% of Volt Information Sciences worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOLT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Volt Information Sciences by 34,378.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,480 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,017 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Volt Information Sciences in the first quarter worth about $463,000. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Volt Information Sciences Price Performance

Shares of VOLT opened at $5.99 on Friday. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $132.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.47.

Volt Information Sciences Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

