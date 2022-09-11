RBF Capital LLC Sells 27,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.87.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

