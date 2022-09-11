RBF Capital LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

RBF Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,083,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,727,000 after acquiring an additional 617,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,826,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,050,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,385,000 after purchasing an additional 207,658 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 18,037,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 14,527,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,172 shares in the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

NYSE:TME opened at $4.77 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

