ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 54% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $11.14 million and $11,468.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001536 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000874 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000418 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

