Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives $69.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.91.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of REG stock opened at $62.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.10. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $78.78.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 88.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 97.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 635.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

