Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,248 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.2% of Woodline Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.10% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $73,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,559,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,306,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $724.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $607.57 and a 200-day moving average of $636.14. The firm has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $754.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $27.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.78.

In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total transaction of $9,313,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,343.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total value of $9,313,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,343.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

