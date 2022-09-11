Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $123.80 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,601.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015590 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00055930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00067579 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005509 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00075694 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,830,316 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

