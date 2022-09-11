Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $64.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QSR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.71.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE:QSR opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.09. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 82.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $402,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 606,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,394,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 18,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

