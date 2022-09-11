Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,431 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 28,685 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 18,262 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $169.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.81. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $383.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock worth $8,576,396. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.78.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

