Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after buying an additional 4,007,132 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,153,000 after buying an additional 1,533,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,841,315,000 after buying an additional 1,250,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after buying an additional 948,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $97.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average of $103.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $605,384.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $605,384.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,675 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Cowen decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

